Strong-arm robbers strike twice in 20 minutes in West Town

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies reported in a 20-minute period last week in the West Town neighborhood.

In each case, two people walked up to a victim, pushed the person to the ground and demanded or took their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 600 block of North Armour, police said. The second happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Huron.

The suspects were described as two males wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.