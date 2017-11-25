Strong-arm robbers strike twice in 5 minutes in Rogers Park

Police are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies reported five minutes apart last week in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

In each hold-up, two people have encountered the victim in the street, hit the victim and taken the victim’s property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 1900 block of West Greenleaf, police said. The second happened at 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pratt.

The suspects were described as a pair of males standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with slim builds, police said. They were both wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.