Strong-arm robbers target Blue Line riders near Cicero

Authorities are warning CTA riders about a pair of strong-arm robberies earlier this month near the Cicero station on the West Side.

In each incident, two suspects have approached victims and forcibly taken their phones while they were sitting on southbound Blue Line trains or exiting trains at the Cicero station, 720 S. Cicero Ave., according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened on trains in the 700 block of South Cicero, the first about 6:40 p.m. on May 12 and the second about 9 p.m. on May 14, police said.

The suspects were described as males between 16 and 20 years old weighing 120 to 130 pounds, police said. They were both wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.