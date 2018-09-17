Strong-arm robbers target victims in Lawndale

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies reported over the weekend in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

In each incident, a group of four to six males has approached and beat a victim before demanding the victim’s property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt, police said. The other happened about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.