Student brought toy gun to Oak Park and River Forest High School

A student brought a toy gun to Oak Park and River Forest High School on Tuesday.

A student alerted a staff member at the school, 201 N. Scoville Ave. in Oak Park, that a student was carrying a weapon to school, according to an email sent to parents by District 200 Superintendent Joylynn L. Pruitt-Adams.

School staff identified the student and alerted police, according to the email. The student’s locker was searched and a toy black plastic pistol was found inside.

The student was taken to the Oak Park Police Department, according to the email.

“As always, we continue to thank our student body and school community for providing us with information that enables us to investigate immediately to ensure the safety of our school community,” Pruitt-Adams said.