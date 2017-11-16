Student charged with bringing knives to Naperville Central High School

A west suburban Naperville high school student has been charged with bringing several knives to school.

A student at Naperville Central High School told the school resource officer that another student had a knife on Tuesday, according to a statement from Naperville police and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Further investigation revealed that the boy “was in possession of one knife on his person and three additional knives in his backpack while on school grounds,” prosecutors said.

DuPage County Judge Robert Anderson ordered the boy to home detention during a hearing Wednesday, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Schools are not a place for weapons of any type,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the statement. “Teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn if they are worried for their personal safety while at school.”

The student’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1 before Judge Michael Wolfe.