Student charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ Addison school

A juvenile in the west suburbs has been charged with leaving a threatening, profanity-laced voice mail at the dean’s office of his junior high school in Addison.

The unnamed Indian Trails Junior High School student allegedly threatened to “blow up the school” in a May 10 phone call, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Addison police investigated the threat and identified the caller as a juvenile student of that school, the state’s attorney’s office said. The student was arrested Sunday without incident.

Students “have got to learn that any threatening message directed at a school is not a joke,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement. “Let me be perfectly clear, once we identify the source of any threat, charges will be filed accordingly.”

The boy was charged with a count of false report of a threat to a school and a count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, prosecutors said. He was released Monday on home detention into the custody of his parents on home detention. He he due in court again on May 17.

