Student falsely claims to have gun on school bus in Mount Prospect: police

A high school student is accused of lying about having a gun on a school bus in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The driver of the bus allegedly heard the 17-year-old Prospect High School student say “he has a gun” about 3:30 p.m. Friday while traveling near Route 83 and Kensington Road, Mount Prospect police said in a statement. The driver pulled over and called police.

Officers arrived and ordered the students off the bus and searched them for firearms, police said. The student’s bags were left on the bus and searched as well.

No guns were found, and the incident was determined to be a hoax, police said.

The student was taken to the Mount Prospect police station and charged with disorderly conduct “for his thoughtless actions,” police said in the statement.

Parents were notified of the incident by Prospect High School, police said.