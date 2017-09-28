Student others feared would ‘shoot up school’ was bullied, depressed

Students board buses at the end of the day outside Washington Township Middle/High school near Valparaiso Monday Feb. 6, 2012. | Andy Lavalley/Sun-Times Media

After a 15-year-old boy made comments that other students took as threat to “shoot the school up,” the student explained he had been bullied at school and didn’t mean any harm.

It happened at Washington Township Middle/High School in unincorporated Valparaiso, Indiana, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

Officers went to the school on Friday after a call of threats made by the teen, police said.

Earlier in the week, the boy had said, “If I had a gun I would shoot you,” according to police. On Friday, he made an “open-ended” comment at lunch that he would be at school Oct. 3, but not Oct. 4.

The comments led several students to believe he was threatening suicide or was “going to shoot the school up,” police said.

After speaking with school administrators and staff, officers went to the student’s home, where they spoke with him and his father, police said.

The boy told officers he has been bullied by kids at school and was depressed, according to police. He admitted making the comment earlier in the week, but said he did it in the heat of the moment and would not act on it.

Officers also learned that a planned family vacation was the reason he would be at school Oct. 3, but not Oct. 4, police said.

The teen, whose parents agreed to let officers take him to a hospital for evaluation, had made a list of students who had “hurt” him and others that had “helped” him, according to police. He explained it was his way of coping with the bullying.

No charges were filed, and a notice explaining the situation was sent by school administrators to parents, police said.