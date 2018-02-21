Student threat at Stagg High School prompts police to add extra patrols

Southwest suburban authorities are stepping up their presence around Stagg High School after a threat Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a student.

Criminal charges were filed against the student, accused of disorderly conduct, in connection with the threat to the Palos Hills high school. The identity of the student, who police said is not currently attending the school, was not released because they are a juvenile.

Details of the threat were not released, but Palos Hills police said extra safety measures were being added, including an extra police patrol around the school.