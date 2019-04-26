Students hurt in second pepper spray attack at Morgan Park HS in as many days

At least eight people were injured by pepper spray Friday at Morgan Park High School, a day after a similar attack left two students hurt.

Authorities were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of mace or pepper spray being used at the school at 1744 W. Pryor Ave., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said eight students were taken to hospitals in good condition. Police said it was 11 students.

A similar incident occurred Thursday afternoon, when a student discharged pepper spray inside the school at 1:08 p.m., hitting two adults and three students, police said. Two of the students were taken to hospitals and a suspect was taken into custody in that case.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.