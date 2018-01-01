Sub-zero temperatures move through much of northern Illinois Monday morning

Dangerously cold windchills that could dip as low as 35 degrees below zero are expected Monday morning in much of central and northern Illinois.

A windchill advisory will remain in effect until noon in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The bitterly cold windchills will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said. Monday’s coldest temperatures are expected in the morning hours.

The weather service recommends bundling up in extra layers to battle the sub-zero temperatures.

The freezing temperatures will also affect the Chicago area, where a high of 8 degrees is in the forecast, with windchill values as low as minus-20 degrees, the weather service said.