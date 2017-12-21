Suburban counties sue drug companies over opioid overdose deaths

The opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen. Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids is a growing problem across the country. | Associated Press

Five counties in suburban Chicago filed lawsuits Thursday against manufacturers of highly addictive opioids they say have caused thousands of overdose deaths in the state.

The lawsuits were filed by the state’s attorneys from DuPage County, where a news conference was held, as well as Kane, Will, McHenry and Lake counties, the Daily Herald is reporting.

Officials did not specify the damages they are seeking but all agreed the local taxpayers pay a heavy cost for opioids — in policing, preventive programs and deaths; they put that cost in the millions, according to the Daily Herald.

The lawsuits, which are nearly identical, also want the courts to prohibit the drug companies to stop what they call 20 years of “unfair and deceptive acts and practices.”

Since 2008 in Illinois, about 11,000 people have died from opioid overdoses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

