Suburban park district police chief charged with secretly recording sex acts

The chief of the Chicago Heights Park District Police Department has been charged with secretly recording sexual encounters with women and sharing the videos online.

Christian Daigre, 40, is charged with two felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image, two counts of intimidation and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police. He turned himself in to authorities at 8:44 p.m. on Monday.

Daigre, who lives in the South Loop, is accused of disseminating “recordings of private encounters with women to social media without their knowledge or consent,” police said. He’s also accused of threatening a witness after the victims contacted police.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Daigre is the chief of police for the Chicago Heights Park District Police Department, according to the department’s website. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.