Subzero temps to return to Chicago area next week

Chicagoans will be greeted with another biting cold front in the first week of March, the weather service said.

Thankfully, it won’t come close to the life-threatening polar vortex that tore through northeast Illinois late January, but risk of frostbite does loom ahead for the beginning of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The projections — temperatures dipping below zero Sunday and Monday evenings and warming into the teens during the subsequent afternoons — are below what is normal for March, the weather service said.

Usually, the Chicago area sees a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees around this time, the weather service said.

Add in windchill predictions for next week, and temperatures will hover around 20 degrees below zero overnight Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said. Frostbite could set in during those periods.

Additionally, areas hugging Lake Michigan could see light snow on Sunday, though the precipitation won’t be sizable, the weather service said.

The deep freeze is expected to abate early Wednesday, the weather service said.