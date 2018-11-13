Suicidal man shot with pepper bullet, tased after calling Burbank cops

Burbank police used a rubber-ball launcher and a Taser on a man who warned he was going to take his life Tuesday afternoon in the southwest suburb.

At 3:21 p.m., the 34-year-old called 911 and relayed his suicide plan at 81st Street and Melvina, according to a statement from Burbank police. The man, a Burbank resident, said he was armed with a knife and intends attacking officers to force them to shoot.

Officers found him at the scene wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife, police said. They ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, and successfully commanded him to drop to the ground.

However, the 34-year-old began reaching into his pocket and refused to put his hands up, police said. Officers shot him with a non-lethal pepper-ball launcher, but he continued reaching into his pocket.

They then used a stun gun in order to secure him, police said. A 6-inch knife was found inside the pocket.

The 34-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was scheduled for a psychological examination there.

No charges were pending, and no one else was injured in the incident.