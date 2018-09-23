Person commits suicide after traffic crash on West Side: cops

Police investigate a suicide about 2 a.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018 near the 400 block of South Hamlin Boulevard in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person fatally shot themselves after they were involved in a traffic crash near Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:51 a.m. in the 400 block of South Hamlin Boulevard and found the person with a gunshot wound, Chicago police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two damaged vehicles, an SUV and pickup truck, were taped off at the scene.

Further details and circumstances of a the incident were not released.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.