Suit: Former CPD officer asks court to overturn pension termination

A former Chicago police officer filed a petition in the Cook County Circuit Court on Monday requesting that the Chicago Police Retirement Board reverse their decision to terminate his disability pension.

The Chicago Police Retirement Board terminated Timothy O’Brien’s pension last October, even though they decided to continue his benefits in a hearing last April, according to the filing. O’Brien’s medical condition did not change between April and October, but last month the board determined that the former officer “is not currently disabled as disability is defined in the Act.”

O’Brien injured his shoulder in 2009 while trying to arrest a fleeing felon in the Loop, the filing stated. He has had three surgeries since the incident.

O’Brien is asking the Court to overturn the board’s decision to terminate his pension.