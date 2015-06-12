Suit: Man got infection, died from pedicure at Sauk Village nail salon

A man who went to a South suburban nail salon for a pedicure lost his leg, and then his life, after he contracted a gruesome infection, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Darryl Carr got the pedicure on Nov. 13, 2014, at AZ Happy Nails, 1715 Sauk Trail in Sauk Village, according to the lawsuit filed by his widow, Latania Peterson-Carr, in Cook County Circuit Court.

Workers at Happy Nails soaked Darryl Carr’s feet in a hot water and chemical solution, followed by a hot wax solution, the suit claims.

But the solutions were contaminated and Darryl Carr’s left foot soaked for an excessive period of time, it’s alleged.

He suffered “serious burns” to his left foot and leg, which then became infected and had to be amputated, the suit claims.

The infection and amputation eventually led to “other medical complications that ultimately caused or contributed to his death on June 4, 2015,” according to the suit, which also claims the workers did not determine whether their customer was at risk for an allergic reaction and did not inquire about underlying medical conditions.

Darryl Carr is survived by his wife and two children, ages 10 and 13, the suit claims. Latania Peterson-Carr is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

A representative from Happy Nails could not be reached for comment Friday evening.