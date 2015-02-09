Suit: Woman sexually assaulted at Skokie Holiday Inn by security guard

A Texas woman claims she may have been drugged by a hotel security guard who sexually assaulted her in her room at a north suburban Holiday Inn in 2013, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The alleged attack happened while the 49-year-old woman was on a business trip on Oct. 2, 2013, and staying at the Holiday Inn Chicago Northshore at 5300 W. Touhy in Skokie, according to the suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

When she went to the hotel’s bar, a security guard on duty “potentially placed a narcotic substance” in her drink, the suit says. He later entered her room without her consent and “performed nonconsensual sexual acts” while she was “unconscious or otherwise unaware of her actions,” the suit claims.

After she woke up the next day, she reported the attack and a rape kit matched the security guard, according to a statement from the woman’s lawyers. No criminal charges have been filed in Cook County against that man, listed as a defendant in the suit, according to court records.

Also named in the suit are the hotel’s owner, management company and director of operations. They did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The 39-count premises liability suit seeks at least $1.95 million in damages.