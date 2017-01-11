Suit: Worker who fell 40 feet and died was not provided safety system

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court accuses two companies of contributing to a man’s death when he fell 40-feet in January while working at a southwest suburban job site.

Emergency responders were called about 2:55 p.m. Jan. 13 when Brian Cummings, 60, of Des Plaines, fell about 40 feet while working at Rich Products, 21511 Division St., according to Crest Hill police and the Will County coroner’s office. Cummings was a subcontractor doing electrical work when he fell from an industrial refrigerator.

Cummings was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy found he suffered multiple injuries due to the fall.

The suit is being brought by Cummings’ wife, Jill Cummings, and seeks more than $350,000 in damages from Rich Products and Unified Construction Group, LLC, according to court documents. Unified Construction Group was the subcontractor for Rich Products when Cummings fell.

Unified Construction and Rich Products failed to make sure Cummings was protected by a guardrail, safety net, or other system and “was otherwise negligent in the maintenance of safety measures for a fall hazard,” according to the suit.

The suit seeks a trial by jury.