Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet wins Washington Women in Journalism Award

Lynn Sweet has been with the Chicago Sun-Times for more than 40 years and has spent a bulk of that time covering politics. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief and columnist Lynn Sweet was honored Thursday night as the Washington Women in Journalism Awards winner in print reporting.

An advisory committee of public-affairs and government-relations professionals selected Sweet for contributing “greatly to our society through dedicated journalism work,” according to Story Partners, the firm that issues the awards.

Sweet has been with the Sun-Times for over four decades, revealing perks offered to major donors by the Clinton White House, and covering the deepening Israel-Palestine conflict from the region in 2002. Earlier this year, she broke the news that Tammy Duckworth would become the first sitting senator in U.S. history to give birth.

“The impact of this Trump era means reporters — no matter the platform — can’t be distracted from what we do: working the story and getting it right,” Sweet wrote in accepting the honor.

Winners in other WWJA categories included NPR’s Audie Cornish, The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter and the Voice of America’s Amanda Bennett.