Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown wins Dorothy Storck journalism award

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown won the Dorothy Storck Award on Saturday.

Brown, who has been at the newspaper since 1982, won the award from the Chicago Journalists Association for a series of columns on homelessness.

The prize is named for Dorothy Storck, a former syndicated newspaper columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner who died in August 2015. The $1000 award was established by her fiance Dick Simpson, a political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Journalists Mick Dumke, from ProPublica Illinois, and Deborah Douglas, whose columns were featured in The Chicago Reporter, tied for second place.

Maudlyne Ihejirika, president of the group and a colleague of Brown’s, said he cared deeply about homelessness and made others care too.

“This is someone who can go from hard-hitting investigations to columns that tug at your heart,” Ihejirika said. “He writes about homelessness in a way that makes you care.”

Along with homelessness, Brown has written columns on senior living facilities, the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the upcoming gubernatorial and mayoral elections.