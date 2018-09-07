Sun-Times journalist Kathy Chaney to receive Studs Terkel Award

Sun-Times journalist Kathy Chaney will receive a Studs Terkel Award for fostering diversity in the Sun-Times’ newsroom and coverage.

The award — originated by legendary Chicago journalist Studs Terkel in 1994 — has recognized Chicago journalists who go above and beyond in their coverage of Chicago’s diverse communities. Previous recipients include Ira Glass, Eric Zorn and Mary Mitchell.

As the Sun-Times assistant audience engagement editor, Chaney has been a stalwart in ensuring stories about Chicago’s black community are told with nuance and clarity.

A journalist for 20 years, she worked in the Black Press for half that time and is a longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Whether she’s editing for print, managing the website or social media, Chaney has made increased diversity a priority.

“Journalism is a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” she said. “I’m a fearless advocate for diversity in newsrooms, and try my best to make sure diverse voices are included in all stories. I’m honored that my peers recognize in me the passion Studs Terkel shared.”