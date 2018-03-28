Sun-Times readers react to new look: ‘refreshing,’ but where’s the U.S. flag?

Our old look and our new look, side-by-side in the Sun-Times newsroom. | Maddie Kenney/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times unveiled a cleaner, more straightforward look on Wednesday — both online and in print — and many readers, judging by their early feedback, like the changes.

“Born and raised in Chicago and thanks to the Sun-Times, I still feel connected. I love the new look and continued authentic journalism,” reader Scott Levin wrote in an online note.

And this: “Such a refreshing overhaul. I participated in a big site re-launch. So I know how much work goes into this stuff. Congrats S-T crew!” wrote Daniel Kay Hertz, responding on Twitter.

One reader was upset that the newspaper has eliminated the American flag from the front page; they also were irked at the deletion of the “weather word” — the adjective on the cover that had been used to describe the day’s forecast. And another was upset that index, listing where various items (editorials, obituaries, comics, etc.) could be found in the paper, was missing from Page 2.

Some readers weren’t thrilled at the comments we made about our competition in a letter to readers about the changes. The letter took a poke at the Chicago Tribune, and some readers thought that was unfair — given that the paper has recently endured a round of layoffs.

“This is a perfectly fine piece on changes that will impact the newspaper as a whole — except [that] you open and end the piece with low-blow digs at your competition,” wrote mrliparoata on Twitter.