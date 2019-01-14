Sun-Times’ Rick Morrissey named Illinois sportswriter of the year by NSMA

Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Morrissey was named Illinois sportswriter of the year on Monday by National Sports Media Association. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Morrissey was named 2018 Illinois Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association on Monday.

This is his first time receiving the honor.

Morrissey, who is from Oak Park, said he was honored to receive the recognition.

“I’ve always felt lucky to be able to cover sports in this town and to be able to do it with my talented colleagues at the Sun-Times make it more special,” he said. “Where did Telander finish in the voting?”

Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander has won the award nine times.

A graduate of Fenwick High School and Northwestern University, Morrissey has covered all major sporting events from the Olympics to Super Bowls to Stanley Cup Finals. He worked at the Chicago Tribune and the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News in Denver before he joined the Sun-Times in December 2009.

Other notable NSMA winners this year include Cubs play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes of 670 The Score, who was named Illinois Sportscaster of the Year, and Doris Burke, who became the first woman to win National Sportscaster of the Year. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was also named National Sportswriter of the Year for the second consecutive time.