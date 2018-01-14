Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: A higher power?

Among the perhaps surprising results of an online survey by Addictions.com of self-reported drug users: More than 3 percent of Protestants responding said they’ve bought “illicit substances at their place of worship." | AP

Churchgoers seek a connection to God. But a survey by Addictions.com puts a new twist on what constitutes a “higher power” in the pews.

The website — dedicated to helping people with substance abuse — recently conducted a nonscientific, online survey on drugs and church with responses from more than 1,000 people who said they “regularly use drugs.”

Among the findings:

• More than 3 percent of Protestants responding to the survey said they’ve bought “illicit substances at their place of worship.”

• Roughly one in five Catholics relayed being “high” at mass “at least once.”

• Catholics and Protestants were found “more likely to have used marijuana” than atheists.

• But agnostics — those not sure whether there’s a God — reported the most drug use.

The stated goal of the survey: raise awareness about the help available for addictions.

Another survey is planned on other faiths, including Hinduism, Islam and Judaism.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m.