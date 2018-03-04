Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: How people of varying faiths view abortion

A 2017 Pew Research Center survey found that roughly 70 percent of white Evangelical adults said they believe abortion “should be illegal in all or most cases.” A similar percentage of white “mainline” Protestants said they think abortion “should be legal in all or most cases.”

The debate over abortion rages on in Illinois, months after Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation expanding public funding. But how do Americans of varying faiths view abortion access?

A 2017 survey found that roughly 70 percent of white Evangelical adults said they believe abortion “should be illegal in all or most cases.”

A similar percentage of white “mainline” Protestants said they think abortion “should be legal in all or most cases.”

About 80 percent of Americans not tied to any religion said the same.

Just over half of the Catholics and black Protestants surveyed said they think abortion should be allowed in “all or most cases.”

Those most open to abortion rights, according to an earlier, more-detailed survey, are Unitarian Universalists, atheists and agnostics, followed by those of the Jewish, Buddhist and Episcopalian traditions.

Among the least open, as a group, to abortion rights: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. For tips and comments, email Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.