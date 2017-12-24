Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: Signs from above, and at street level

Even in this digital era, churches like St. Peter's in Skokie sometimes use signs to convey their message. | Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Digital may dominate many aspects of life.

But some religious congregations still opt for more traditional communication.

Social media, email, the Internet — like many of us, churches and other religious institutions rely on technology to communicate with members and prospective members.

But a number of faith communities are still old school — utilizing simple signs outside their buildings to convey messages to passersby.

A Lutheran church along Milwaukee Avenue in Niles is one of the more humorous, with a recent message for drivers that read: “The best vitamin for a Christian is B1,” with the letter “B” and the number “1.”

Outdoor signs for some congregations are more utilitarian, aimed at recruiting new members or announcing upcoming events.

Farther north, the Techny Towers spiritual retreat center recently sported a thought-provoking sign that said, “To Ceasar [sic] what is his.”

A priest at the center explained how this related to a weekend scripture reading.

Overall, low-tech signs rather than email blasts, he said, are “less invasive and more effective.”

