Sunday gun violence leaves 12 wounded in Chicago

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot Sunday morning in the 11600 block of Vincennes. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A series of shootings Sunday wounded 12 people across Chicago during a 24-hour period.

A backyard barbecue turned violent Sunday evening when a drive-by shooter opened fire and wounded two men in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., the men were sitting in a backyard in the 9600 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old was shot in his leg and arm, and a 27-year-old was struck in his ankle. They were treated for their wounds and were in good condition.

About 7:15 p.m., a man was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The 18-year-old was walking down the street when he got into a fight with someone who took out a gun and fired shots in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and wounded by someone he was driving with in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 5:30 p.m., the 24-year-old was riding in a vehicle with another person who took out a gun and fired shots at him in the 400 block of South Kedzie, police said.

He was struck in the lower back as the other person was getting out of the vehicle, police said. His condition stabilized.

About 5 p.m., a man was shot from behind in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 21-year-old was walking in the 6200 block of North Hoyne when he heard gunshots from behind him, according to police. He looked back and recognized the shooter.

The person continued shooting and struck the man in his thigh, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police were questioning a person of interest in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 2:45 p.m., the boy was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a gray car fired shots and drove off in the 1200 block of South Avers, police said.

He was shot in the left arm and was in good condition, police said. Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 2800 block of South Lawndale Avenue and were speaking to a person of interest.

In other shootings: