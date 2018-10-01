3 killed, 9 wounded Sunday in city gun violence

A series of shootings across Chicago Sunday left three people dead and nine others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy shot to death on the West Side.

The boy was walking on a sidewalk at 4:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Monroe Street in the Austin neighborhood when a green SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his chest and shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death but withheld details about the fatality.

No one was in custody Sunday evening as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.

Less than three hours earlier, a 40-year-old man was found shot in the face in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was discovered on a street about 7 p.m. by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the face and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The first fatal shooting happened before dawn in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:50 a.m., 20-year-old Lorenzo Magana was at a party in the 1200 block of West 48th Street when someone opened fire from a nearby alley and struck him in the head and back, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Magana was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:57 a.m., according to authorities. He lived in the same block where he was shot.

He did not appear to be the target of the shooting, a police source said.