10 shot — 3 killed — in Sunday gun violence

Three people have been killed and seven others wounded in shootings across Chicago on Sunday.

A man was fatally shot and two others wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to Chicago police. Shots rang out about 3:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue as one man sat in a parked vehicle and two others stood nearby.

The 37-year-old man in the vehicle was shot in the head and pronounced dead shortly after at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A 34-year-old man standing nearby was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The third man, 32, was shot in his right leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

In another fatal shooting, two people were killed early Sunday inside a parked vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood. At 1:52 a.m., officers found Keshonda Maxey, 19, and Matrice Luster, 26, shot in the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Maxey had suffered a gunshot wound to her head and she was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later, authorities said. Luster was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, authorities said. They lived about a block away from where they were shot.

In nonfatal shootings, two men were wounded about 8 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The men were in a parking lot in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, according to police. A 27-year-old was hit in the right leg and a 20-year-old was shot in his left ankle, police said. No one was in custody.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 26-year-old man was seriously wounded in a Roseland drive-by attack on the Far South Side. He was standing in an alley shortly before 1 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Calumet Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in his right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Before dawn, a man was shot in the right leg in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 2:04 a.m., the 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Montrose when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

In the first reported shooting Sunday, a man was shot as he stood on a sidewalk in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side. The 32-year-old was shot in his right leg about 1:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. He felt pain and realized he was shot. The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.