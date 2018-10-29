Sunday toll: 26 shot, 3 killed in Chicago

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018 in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Weekend gun violence intensified Sunday, leaving three people dead and 23 others wounded in a 24 hours period.

The early morning hours were especially violent—wounding 16 and killing two before the sunrise.

The latest homicide killed a man and wounded a woman Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 10:55 a.m., Kenjuan D. Scott, 23, and a woman were riding in a vehicle in the 5500 block of South LaSalle when someone inside a black, four-door Audi fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Scott was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said. He lived in the Near West Side. The woman, 24, was treated at the same hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting Sunday wounded two men in a drive-by attack in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The men, ages 28 and 35, were standing about 7:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov when a silver-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police.

The younger man was struck in the left calf and right foot, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was walking about 5:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Ashland when he heard gunshots, saw an armed male and realized he’d been struck in his foot, according to police. He showed up at Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a 30-year-old man was wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. At 5:17 p.m., the man was in a backyard in the 2900 block of West Fillmore when he heard gunfire, started running and realized he’d been struck in his arm, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly before that, a double shooting hit the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. At 4:38 p.m., two men, ages 23 and 24, were in the 1700 block of West Jonquil when someone opened fire, police said. The younger man told investigators the shots were fired by a passenger in a four-door sedan.

The younger man was shot in his leg and arm, while the older man was struck in the arm, police said. The younger man was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, and the older man’s condition was stabilized after he showed up at the same hospital.