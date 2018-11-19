1 killed, 10 wounded in Sunday shootings

Police investigate the scene where three people were wounded whiled traveling in a vehicle, Sunday morning in the 6500 block of South Hoyne in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and 10 others wounded in citywide shootings over a 24-hour period on Sunday.

The day’s only homicide happened before dawn in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Abel Cruz, 39, was driving with his wife at 4:30 a.m. when he noticed a red truck following him to their destination in the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

When they arrived, a male in the truck flashed a gang sign and Cruz did likewise, authorities said. The male in the truck then fired shots and struck Cruz in the back of his head, killing him at the scene. His wife was uninjured.

Cruz lived in the same block where he was killed, according to the medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal shootings, two people were wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Troy, and wounded a 30-year-old man and another male who refused medical attention.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his leg and took himself to St. Mary Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown because witnesses weren’t cooperating.

Over 12 hours earlier, a man was shot during a drive-by attack Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the 21-year-old was walking with two females in the 2300 block of South Sawyer when someone inside of a black Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

In the first five hours of Sunday, six people were wounded in a series of shootings.