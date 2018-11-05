3 wounded in Sunday gun violence

Three people were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago within 24 hours.

The last shooting wounded a 21-year-old man in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 9:50 p.m., the man was walking in the 3500 block of West 28th Street when someone exited a white SUV and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one was in custody.

It was about 20 hours before the next most recent shooting. About 1:25 a.m., a man was grazed by a bullet while driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A male inside a passing silver sedan shot the 22-year-old in the 3600 block of South California, according to police.

The 22-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

The first shooting of Sunday critically wounded a man at a party in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:05 a.m., the 26-year-old was at a party in the 900 block of North Keystone when a male inside a passing black Nissan shot at him, according to police. He was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.