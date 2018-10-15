11 wounded in Sunday gun violence

Eleven people were wounded Sunday in citywide gun violence over a 24-hour period, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot as he stood near a restaurant in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The teenager was standing in the parking lot about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road when someone walked up and fired shots at him, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left foot and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of South Wood Street when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, according to police. Someone then walked up to the man and stole his backpack.

He was struck in his abdomen and thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Less than a half hour before that, a person was shot in the head and critically wounded in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot at 7:44 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to police. He was taken by ambulance to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known because he was unconscious and there were no witnesses, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., a man was shot in his face in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was standing on a porch when he heard shots and felt pain in the 5600 block of South Princeton, according to police. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition.

An hour earlier, a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the 17-year-old was walking through an alley in the 12400 block of South Union Avenue when two male gunman approached him and fired shots, according to police. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

About 1:50 p.m., a man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Augusta, according to police. He was shot in his lower left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

A man was shot and critically wounded about 3 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone walked up to him and began firing shots in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, according to police. He was shot in his chest, torso and upper thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Before noon, another man was shot in Gresham. About 8:35 a.m., the 24-year-old was in his vehicle in the 8600 block of South Ashland when someone shot him multiple times, according to police. He told investigators the shooter was wearing a long brown coat.

The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting before dawn Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

About 4 a.m., someone inside a black SUV opened fire on the man as he crossed the street in the 2300 block of South Hoyne Avenue, according to police. He was shot in his right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A double shooting happened an hour before that in the Gresham, wounding two men.

They were standing among a group just after 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue when shots rang out, police said.

One man, 27, was struck in his left calf and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The second man, 24, was hit in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.