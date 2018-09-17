1 killed, 7 wounded in Sunday shootings

A series of citywide shootings Sunday left a man dead and seven others wounded over a 24-hour period.

The fatal shooting happened before dawn in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:30 a.m., 29-year-old Juan Lopez and a 22-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Kedzie when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at them, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lopez was shot in the neck and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot.

The woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her hip, police said.

The last nonfatal shooting Sunday wounded a 42-year-old man in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The man was driving at 9:53 p.m. in the 5900 block of South State when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots that struck him in his head and neck, according to police. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by attack in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:35 p.m., the 22-year-old was standing in the 2800 block of South Kedzie when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots that struck him in his chest, leg and buttocks, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood. About 12:10 p.m., the 25-year-old was sitting on the sidewalk in the 800 block of West 66th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his side, according to police.

He then noticed a male pointing a gun at him from the passenger side of a vehicle, police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Before noon, a man was shot in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 22-year-old was standing about 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East 92nd Place when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left arm, according to police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Sunday’s first shooting wounded two men who were sitting on a front porch in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:49 a.m., the 29-year-old and 26-year-old were shot by someone driving down the 3500 block of West 80th Street, according to police.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 29-year-old was shot in both arms and the 26-year-old was shot in one.