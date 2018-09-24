8 shot, 1 killed in Sunday shootings throughout Chicago

A string of shootings across the city Sunday left one man dead and at least eight others wounded over 24 hours.

The only homicide occurred when a 43-year-old man was shot to death at 1:27 p.m. in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was inside a vehicle in the 10200 block of South Prairie Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck once in his lower body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

The first nonfatal shooting on Sunday unfolded during the morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 39-year-old man was in an “altercation” with someone about 2:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when that person pulled out a weapon and fired once at the man, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

About 40 minutes later, an altercation turned violent on the border of the Park Manor and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., two men got into an “altercation” with some people in the 100 block of East 75th Street when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old was grazed in his head and a 29-year-old was shot in his left foot, police said. Their conditions were both stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Over 12 hours later, two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, both 26, were in an alley when they heard shots and felt pain at 5:22 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Union, according to police.

One man was shot in his left foot and the other was shot in his left hip, police said.

They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

At night, a man was wounded during a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a dark colored car drove by and someone inside fired shots at 7:57 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Thomas Street, according to police.

He was shot in his arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another drive-by shooting occurred in Austin about an hour and a half later.

A 26-year-old man was walking at 9:27 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lamon when a dark colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

He was struck in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Shootings across Chicago killed one person and wounded at least 13 others on Saturday.