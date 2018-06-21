Who is Mark Janus?

Illinois government employee Mark Janus (right), speaks with his legal team outside the Supreme Court, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin/AP photo

Mark Janus is the Springfield man at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case that labor unions across the country fear could end with a historic blow to workers rights.

But who exactly is Mark Janus?

He’s a child support specialist at the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services who says he’s a little overwhelmed by the attention his case has generated.

“I just look at it as an average guy, kind of standing up for his own rights of free speech,” the balding father of two adult children says in a video for Illinois Policy, a conservative think tank.

In Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, the justices are being asked to overturn a 1977 high court opinion that public employee unions could, without violating First Amendment free speech rights, collect “fair share” or “agency fees” since the unions have a legal obligation to represent all workers, whether or not they chose to be members.

Janus began working for the state in the 1980s, before leaving to work in the private sector, he recently told The 74, which describes itself as a “non-profit, non-partisan news site covering education in America.” But it was when he returned to state government in 2007, that he became upset about having to pay money to AFSCME even though he wasn’t a member, he told the website.

“The more I thought about it, and as time rolled on, I just became more and more disgruntled, or upset, that I had to pay these fees. I’m not a member of the union, and the more I thought about, I’m thinking, ‘Why do I have to pay for them to do things that I don’t agree with?’,” he told the site.

Janus pays about $47 each month to the union compared to member dues of $60, an AFSCME Council 31 spokesman told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this year.

Janus has said he’d prefer that his money go to a variety of civic causes, such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

“There are so many causes that need help and assistance all across the state,” he said in the Illinois Policy video.

And he says he’s motivated, in part, by a desire to see Illinois’ economy boom once again.

“I would like to see the state come back and be the powerhouse that it could be and that it used to be,” he said.