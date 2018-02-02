Super Bowl commercials: A look at some of this year’s highly hyped pack

For its 2018 Super Bowl commercial, Universal Studios makes two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning its “Vacation Quarterback” as he experiences one of the studio’s theme parks. | YOUTUBE

The Patriots will face the Eagles in a Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but the game isn’t the only big competition of the night. Advertisers will battle for audience attention by spending big on commercials during the NBC telecast.

The Super Bowl’s massive viewership makes it one of the biggest marketing opportunities of the year, which is why a 30-second television commercial during the big game will average more than $5 million.

Brands have leveraged celebrities, animals, nostalgia and, most importantly, high-priced ad agencies to get viewers talking about their advertising and, they hope, their products.

They’re so eager to create buzz they’ve already released teasers or even full ads. Here’s an early look at some of them.

Amazon



In this clever spot, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is assured his company has found worthy replacements for Alexa when she loses her voice. But Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins don’t exactly fill the order.

M&Ms



Who else but Danny DeVito could play the signature red M&M character when a lucky penny turns him human? Perfect casting; funny ad.

Doritos and Mountain Dew



Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman lip sync battle (to the sounds of Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, respectively) in this fun spot for Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice.

Sprint



If you think too much about Sprint’s “Do the math and switch to Sprint” ad starring a bunch of mean robots, you might be too frightened to embrace the future — and artificial intelligence.

Universal Studios



You just knew someone would snap up Peyton Manning for their commercial. Universal Studios makes the two-time Super Bowl champ its “Vacation Quarterback” as he experiences one of the studio’s theme parks. He’s upstaged by Megatron, who says, “The site of you sickens me.”

Lexus



Is this an ad for the Lexus LS 500 F Sport of for the upcoming “Black Panther” film? Does it really matter? Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel Studio’s latest movie, promotes both in this action-packed, stunt-heavy spot.

Amazon Prime Video



Speaking of action, Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, blows up some stuff in its very first Super Bowl ad—for “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Sadly the series, starring John Krasinski (“The Office”), doesn’t drop until August.

Squarespace



Keanu Reeves surfs atop a motorcycle while singing Will Power’s “Adventures in Success” in this ad for the website-building service. If you think this is trippy, follow Reeves as he builds a website for his company Arch Motorcycle at Squarespace’s YouTube page.

Groupon



“Girls Trip” actress and Groupon fan Tiffany Haddish shows her support for the company — and local businesses — in this spot that shows what could happen to people who don’t agree.

Budweiser



Forget the Clydesdales. Budweiser is touting its good works this year, namely providing water to parts of the U.S. impacted by natural disasters in the past year: Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and California. Skylar Grey sings a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” in the ad. But the Clydesdales won’t be completely missing, AdWeek reports. Budweiser will show a five-second bumper ad during the broadcast referring viewers to a “Clydesdale Cam” on its Facebook page.

Stella Artois



Like Budweiser, Stella Artois is focusing on its charitable work. Water.org co-founder and actor Matt Damon promotes the partnership between his nonprofit organization and the beer company that provides safe drinking water to developing countries.

Avocados from Mexico



Chris Elliott headlines this ad, but he doesn’t do the heavy lifting. Instead, the rioting residents of the bubble dome steal the show.

Michelob Ultra



Chris Pratt, Brooks Koepka, Kelly Slater and Shalane Flanagan sing “I Like Beer” in Michelob Ultra’s ad that doesn’t quite live up to Pratt’s spots leading up to it.

Pringles



Pringles is banking on the popularity of Bill Hader, who discovers you can stack flavored Pringles to create different taste combinations. Wow, there’s not a lot of dialogue in this one.

Pepsi



The beverage company’s latest ad is pure nostalgia, featuring several generations of Pepsi packaging and spokespeople such as Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Jeff Gordon and Michael Jackson.

Coca-Cola



Anther feel-good ad that promotes diversity, unity and inclusion.

Bud Light



Bud Light continues its recent battle ad campaign — and channels a little “Game of Thrones” with its flying dragon. But the Bud Knight is no Mother of Dragons.

PETA



While most of the brands are staying away from controversial topics, PETA is stirring things up with its ad starring vegan actor James Cromwell. The Oscar nominee plays a priest who listens to a meat marketer seeking redemption for lying to the public about his company’s packaging practices. It’s definitely not a feel-good ad.

WeatherTech



WeatherTech’s ad might cause some buzz with its imagery of building walls — even if they aren’t border walls. The commercial promotes the building of factories in the U.S.

Tide



Terry Bradshaw is back shilling for Tide — and this year “Stranger Things” star David Harbour joins him. The company has released a series of teasers setting up a bit of a sparring match between the two. Tune in for more.

Jack in the Box



Martha Stewart and mascot mutilation are the highlights of this as that pits the lifestyle guru against the fast food chain’s mascot in a battle for chicken sandwich supremacy.

Kia



Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler races the new Kia Stinger backwards so quickly he turns back time and becomes his younger, CGI’d self.

Febreze



Something stinks about this unimaginative, one-joke Febreze ad.

Find more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com