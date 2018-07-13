Supporters, protesters gather in Rosemont before Pence’s tax cut speech

Vice President Mike Pence is defending federal immigration authorities charged with detaining and deporting unauthorized immigrants and accusing Democrats of making opposition to the agency the "center" of their party. | AP Photo

As President Donald Trump continues to meet with NATO allies overseas, protesters and supporters gathered in Rosemont before Vice President Mike Pence’s speech on the administration’s tax cut policy at the Westin O’Hare Friday.

Pence’s speech, titled “Tax Cuts to Put America First,” is part of a series sponsored by America First Policies, a non-profit organization that promotes the policies of the Trump Administration — the Rosemont stop is the 17th on the tour.

Other speakers at the event included U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Gov. Bruce Rauner.

At previous speeches in Iowa and Kansas City, Pence talked about energy, agriculture and labor plans that were all implemented to achieve Trump’s campaign promise to “Make America great again.”

In Rosemont, people from around the state, decked out in flag shawls and bright red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, waited to hear from the vice president.

Lisa Jenkins, of Naperville, said that she was out to support Pence and hear more about the tax cut plan that passed in December.

“The taxes in Illinois are horrendous and I hope to hear what plans they have to change it,” Jenkins said. “The tax cuts won’t effect me as much as I hoped but I want to hear more about the plan.”

Protesters also lined up across the street awaiting Pence’s arrival. Christian Mitchell, the new head of the state’s Democratic Party, said he was protesting not just Pence, but Rauner’s appearance at the speech.

“I’m out here because the people of Illinois need to know this is Rauner showing his true colors,” Mitchell said. “He’s standing with a vice president and an administration that is racist and misogynist. The upcoming election vote in November is one of the most important in helping us change this.”

Dressed as a handmaid, Jax West, of Lisle, said she was protesting to make sure the country didn’t go backward.

“Mike Pence is against women, choice and everything that makes our country what it is,” West said. “Trump and Pence are trying to change our country into hateful bigots and that’s not what our country was founded on.”

The program begins at 12:30 p.m.