Supreme Court rules for car dealerships in overtime case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says that car dealerships aren’t required under federal law to pay overtime to their service advisers, the employees who greet customers and assess their service and repair needs.

The high court announced its decision Monday. The case is important to the more than 18,000 dealerships in the United States. Together, the dealerships employ more than 100,000 service advisers.

The case the high court made its decision in involves a Mercedes Benz dealership in Encino, California. Service advisers there had argued they should be paid overtime.

But the court sided with the dealership in saying service advisers are exempt from overtime requirements.