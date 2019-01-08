Surveillance video shows moments before, after fatal Fernwood robbery attempt

Surveillance video shows the moments before and after a Far South Side shooting in which a man was fatally shot Tuesday morning while attempting to rob a woman in the Fernwood neighborhood.

About 5:45 a.m., the man, 19, approached the woman, 25, in the 500 block of West 103rd Street, displayed a weapon and tried to rob her, Chicago police said.

The woman, who was a concealed-carry holder, took out her own weapon and fired one shot, striking him in the neck, police said.

The man left the scene and was found a block away, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting remained under investigation, but no charges had been filed against the woman as of Tuesday evening.

Surveillance cameras at B & G Heinz Pharmacy in the area captured the lead up to the shooting and the aftermath.

One video shows a woman waiting at a bus stop, and a different angle shows a man round the corner as he approaches her. The videos then cut to a tense scene with both the man and woman running away in opposite directions.

Pharmacist Fred Trimuel has owned the pharmacy since 1968, and he says he isn’t surprised this type of violent incident would happen steps away from his front door.

“It happens all over this city,” Trimuel said. “It even happens in the best places.”

The difference this time, he said, was that the presumptive victim of the violence ended up being able to protect herself.

“I’m 100 percent with her,” the 79-year-old said. “I think this is one of the best ways to teach people you can’t just come up and take things.”

