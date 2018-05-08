Suspect arrested in shooting of ATF agent: sources

An ATF agent was shot in the 4400 block of Hermitage early Friday morning. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Officials have made an arrest in the shooting last week of a federal law enforcement agent in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Sources told the Sun-Times that the suspected shooter is in custody.

The agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot in the face early Friday was part of the Chicago Gun Crime Strike Force created last year to combat the city’s gun violence, authorities said.

The agent, shot near 44th and Hermitage about 3:15 a.m., was “ambushed,” said Celinez Gomez, the special agent in charge of the Chicago field division of the ATF.

Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced there would be an initial appearance by someone connected to the case in U.S. District Court at 11 a.m., but provided no details. A spokeswoman for the office said details would be revealed at the hearing.

The agent was with several other officers from local, state and federal agencies conducting an investigation of illegal guns when the gunfire erupted, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday. They were doing surveillance.

The task force was acting on information that a gang in the neighborhood recently obtained a cache of weapons to “get ready for the summer,” a source said.

Rival gangs armed with assault rifles have been shooting back and forth for years in the area. In May 2017, two officers were ambushed with an assault rifle and suffered bullet wounds near 43rd and Ashland. The 17-year-old La Raza gang member fled to Mexico, police say.

Guglielmi on Friday said investigators could not rule out that the suspect in the latest shooting was part of the same gang that shot those officers.