Suspect in assault case killed in northwest Indiana crash, 2 others hurt

A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning as he allegedly sped away from an earlier home invasion and assault in northwest Indiana.

Emergency crews responded about 9 p.m. to the crash in the 12700 block of County Line Road near Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Two suspects in a home invasion and assault at the Gas-Lite Mobile Home Park in Hebron, Indiana, were speeding north on County Line Road in a 1992 Toyota Camry when the driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Kurt Falkenberg of Winfield, Indiana, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, the Porter County Coroner’s Office said. A 43-year-old Cedar Lake man, who was a passenger in Falkenberg’s car, ran off after the crash and was taken into a custody a short time later.

A 43-year-old Demotte, Indiana woman who was driving the Pontiac was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash, home invasion and assault cases were still under investigation Thursday night.