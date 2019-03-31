Suspect in Bridgeport kidnapping, car theft released

Police have released a person of interest in a Bridgeport car theft March 28 in which a 3-year-old girl was briefly kidnapped on the South Side.

About 6:40 p.m., someone stole a car from a parking lot in the 900 block of West Pershing Road, Chicago police said. They abandoned the car with the girl inside over a mile away in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue. The girl was uninjured.

Police brought a person in for questioning that same day but they have since been released, police said.

No one else has been brought in, police said. Area Central detectives are continuing their investigation.