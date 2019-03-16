Suspect in casino robbery has died, officer escapes serious injury: Las Vegas PD

Las Vegas police respond to an officer-involved shooting in front of Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say a robbery suspect wounded during in a brief shootout with police outside the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Strip has died. An officer shot in his bulletproof vest escaped serious injury.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers as he tried to carjack a vehicle in the valet lot.

Splinter said the suspect fired at least one shot at an officer before being shot by a second officer.

She said the suspect’s bullet hit the chest of the officer, whose vest probably saved his life.

A police spokesman, Officer Aden OcampoGomez, confirmed the suspect’s death Saturday.

No identities were released. Police did not disclose how much money the suspect took in the holdup.