Suspect in custody after bank robbery attempt in Calumet City

A suspect was arrested after an attempted bank robbery Saturday morning in south suburban Calumet City.

The attempted robbery happened about 9:30 a.m. at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch branch at 1100 Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was in custody Saturday morning, Croon said. Further details were not immediately available.