Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Joliet bar

Two men were shot early Friday, one of them fatally, at a bar in southwest suburban Joliet.

Authorities were called about the shooting at 1:15 a.m. at Izzy’s Bar, 507 Theodore St., according to a statement from Joliet police. The caller told dispatchers that two men were shot and that other patrons at the bar had disarmed and detained the shooter.

Paramedics arrived and provided emergency medical aid to the victims, police said. A 52-year-old man was dead at the scene and a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The older man was identified as Daniel Rios III of Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results from an autopsy Friday indicated that he died of a fatal gunshot wound, but his final cause of death was pending the results of police, autopsy and toxicological reports. His death was being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, a 55-year-old man from south suburban Crest Hill, was arrested and was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Charges against him were pending Friday morning.