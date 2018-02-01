Suspect in custody after Little Village restaurant robbery

A person is in custody after robbing two employees at a fast food restaurant Thursday afternoon in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The male walked into the restaurant about 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, implied he was armed and demanded property from two employees, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, according to Chicago Police.

He then ran off with their property and got into a gray-colored car, police said.

Officers in the area took a person of interest into custody and charges were pending Thursday evening, police said.